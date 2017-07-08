Bradley Lowery’s family confirmed the six-year-old’s death on social media on Friday.

The Sunderland fan sadly passed after a long battle with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

“My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. 💔💔💔,” Bradley’s family wrote yesterday on Facebook.

“He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.

“There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

“Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words.

“Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels 💙💙💙💙💙”.

Special friendship with Defoe

Bradley’s story has touched the whole world and the tributes have flooded in, especially from the football community.

Bradley was a huge Sunderland fan and struck up a special relationship with Jermain Defoe, who broke down in tears during a press conference on Thursday.

"It's been hard because I have kept this in for so long,” Defoe said, per BBC Sport.

"He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Sergio Ramos' tweet

For proof of just how far-reaching Bradley’s story has been - as if him receiving Christmas cards from Australia wasn’t enough - Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos posted a tweet in the wake of his passing.

And it was truly special.

“The best tribute is to help all children like Bradley,” Ramos wrote.

“Let's help make his legacy even greater. RIP Bradley Lowery @Bradleysfight”.

Class from Ramos.

Football world reacts

Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi were among the thousands to send tributes to Bradley.

“The Football World will miss you brave boy! Rest in peace… we will not forget you @Bradleysfight,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

Lineker told his 6.24 million Twitter followers: “Terribly sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has passed away. A warrior and an inspiration to the end. RIP Bradley.”

Batshuayi added: “So sad about Bradley’s news 😢😢😢 what a fighter ❤️ all my thoughts, love & prayers are for his family and friends today, we are with you <3”.

Check out a selection of tributes left my former and current players below.

