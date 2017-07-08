In his first UFC fight, Justin Gaethje delivered an exhilarating performance.

The former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion took down Michael Johnson in a near-10 minute fight in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

At the 4:48 mark in the second round, Gaethje pulled off a stunning victory via TKO to improve to 18-0 on the year. An incredible 195 strikes were landed between the two fighters in the Fight of the Year candidate.

Additionally, he was rewarded with Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors, totaling a $100,000 bonus.

Here is footage of the epic TKO:

The best part of the entire highlight might have been Gaethje’s post-fight reaction to the huge win.

He nearly hurt himself jumping off the top of the octagon!

The face of the sport took the time to tweet about the incredible fight:

Due to the fact that he took down the No. 5 lightweight Johnson, Gaethje will likely enter the top five rankings soon, which means that he will probably be one or two fights away from a title shot.

In the FS1 Post Fight show, he didn’t waste any time calling out who he wants to square off against next.

“I want [Tony] Ferguson,” Gaethje said. “That’s who I want. Plain and simple. I’ve got to take out the best in America and then I’m going to take out the best in the world. I want to be the best in the world and I want to represent America when I do that so I better take out everybody from here first.”

Lightweight contender Kevin Lee blasted Gaethje on Twitter shortly after the decision.

But, Gaethje was quick to respond to that.

“Whatever, who’s next? I want my equal. He is American and I said I wanted to take the Americans out first so if he wants it,” Gaethje said about Lee. “I’d rather fight Ferguson. Let [Edson] Barboza, he’s hurt right now, let him fight Conor [McGregor] when he comes back, I’ll take Ferguson for the interim belt for now.”

“I will never quit. If you don’t put me to sleep, I will be coming forward,” Gaethje said. “I will be kicking your legs. I guarantee he’s not walking for the next couple days. He’s not gonna sleep right for the next couple days. Everybody that fights me, that’s how they walked out.”

“My nickname’s “The Highlight” for a reason,” Gaethje noted. “Every single time I step into the Octagon that’s what I do.”

