Antonio Conte probably isn’t enjoying life as Chelsea boss right now, and perhaps feels the complete opposite of when he held the Premier League trophy high in the air to show his rivals that he’s the best coach in the league.

The text message scandal made the rounds when news broke that the Italian told Diego Costa that he wasn’t going to feature in his plans moving forward, angering and confusing many as to why he’d easily dump his star forward.

Despite the backlash, it was thought that Costa could be returning to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but won’t be able to play until January because of the Spanish side’s transfer ban which meant Costa could have gone out on loan.

When you’re about to lose a player as influential as Costa, it’s only right to bring in somebody that can fill the void and that was exactly what was expected from the Stamford Bridge side.

Players like Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti have been linked with the Blues in recent weeks, but it was originally thought that Romelu Lukaku would leave Everton to return to west London.

That was until Manchester United hijacked the deal and stole the Belgian, with a deal reportedly imminent.

Conte has had a tough window so far, as they’ve only signed Willy Caballero but look close to be adding Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko – but bringing in a forward remains a priority.

There could still be some hope, though, as The Sun has claimed that the Spanish international is willing to sit down with Conte to discuss his future, and it’s thought that he could still play for Chelsea once the season is underway.

While it doesn’t mean he’d be willing to commit his long-term future to the club, the source suggests that staying at Stamford Bridge could prove to be the most cost-effective option, as they’ll avoid paying the big bucks for Morata and Belotti, especially when clubs know they're desperate.

Agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly set-up a meeting, but it’s believed that Chelsea's higher-ups won’t make any decision – they’re leaving it in Conte’s hands on whether Costa will play for the club again.

It’s expected that if Costa remains at the club, he’ll demand a big pay rise in what could be considered a big favour if he chooses to remain, and they fail to land any of their other targets.

Plus, with Chelsea slapping a £60 million price tag on him, it looks unlikely that many clubs will be able to afford his services.

With Conte’s side linked with the likes of Fernando Llorente recently, it’s clear which option the Chelsea faithful would prefer.

