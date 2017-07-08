While all of the limelight is falling on Romelu Lukaku’s potential departure to Manchester United in a staggering £75 million deal, Wayne Rooney’s return to Everton is quietly flying under the radar as the two clubs have reportedly reached a deal for the United skipper.

It’s expected that Rooney isn’t part of the deal that will see the Belgian leave Goodison Park for Old Trafford – with Chelsea still interested – and Everton boss Ronald Koeman is already letting Rooney know who’s the boss ahead of his return.

EVERTON RETURN

Rooney will surely be welcomed with open arms, despite ditching his boyhood club at 18-years-old to join Sir Alex Ferguson on the red side of Manchester, and is turning down big-money moves in the MLS and China to don the blue shirt once more.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite not officially being an Everton player right now, Koeman has warned Rooney of his behaviour off the pitch, in particular, his drinking.

According to the Mirror, the Dutchman met Rooney earlier this week to outline his football vision, and that included the tough disciplinary code he imposes on all of his players.

Article continues below

Koeman apparently won’t have a drinking culture at his club and believes that Rooney will be a positive influence on the younger players in his squad, and is well aware of Rooney’s past misdemeanours which all hit the headlines.

WARNING

It wasn’t a great month for Rooney back in November, when he was pictured drunk as he gatecrashed a wedding at the Grove hotel, along with many other instances which will surely not sit well with Koeman if they are repeated.

He's expecting Rooney to buy into that philosophy, and the source went on to claim that the England international was reportedly very impressed during their meeting at Koeman’s vision, along with displaying his own desire to succeed at the club and prove his doubters wrong.

Koeman has never shied away from the fact that he expects his players to live a correct lifestyle off the pitch, where they must remain professionals and act as role models.

His time at Ajax proved that when dealing with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and also dropped Sadio Mane when he was in charge of Southampton when the now-Liverpool player was late to a team meeting.

There’s always been a microscope on Rooney ever since he burst onto the scene, and that’ll certainly be the case when he goes home with a point to prove.

With Koeman in charge, though, perhaps his strict policies could be enough to get the best out of Rooney.

What do you make of Ronald Koeman’s warning to Wayne Rooney? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms