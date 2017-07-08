GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lukaku.

Manchester United confirm they have agreed fee for Romelu Lukaku

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, the Romelu Lukaku saga seems to be finally over.

Throughout this summer, it looked as though the Belgian would rejoin his former club, Chelsea.

However, last week it suddenly emerged that he was on the brink of signing for Manchester United after being seen training with friend and United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Article continues below

But the drama wasn’t done there.

On Friday evening, it was reported that Chelsea had matched the Red Devils’ £75 million bid for the striker as they attempted to steal him away from Jose Mourinho.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

But it was too little, too late, it seems.

On Saturday morning, Manchester United officially confirmed that they had agreed a fee with Everton for Lukaku.

Man Utd's official confirmation

They tweeted: “#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.”

United then tweeted: “A further announcement will be made in due course.”

It’s believed that United skipper Wayne Rooney will move in the opposite direction, back to Goodison Park.

But despite selling him as Chelsea boss in July 2014 for £28 million, Mourinho has convinced Lukaku to rejoin him at Old Trafford and is clearly willing to give him another chance.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

The fee United will pay

And, according to the BBC and Jim White, he’s willing to pay an initial £75 million plus a further £15 million in add-ons.

And the prolific forward could be just the player United need.

Mourinho's side scored just 54 goals in the Premier League last season and often struggled to beat the smaller sides in the division. As for Lukaku, he scored 25 league goals last season, many of which were against lower teams.

So, United have got their man for what could be a £90 million fee, while Antonio Conte and Chelsea will be left fuming.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Eden Hazard
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Chelsea
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Diego Costa's Chelsea exit set to take another big twist

Diego Costa's Chelsea exit set to take another big twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again