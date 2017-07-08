So, the Romelu Lukaku saga seems to be finally over.

Throughout this summer, it looked as though the Belgian would rejoin his former club, Chelsea.

However, last week it suddenly emerged that he was on the brink of signing for Manchester United after being seen training with friend and United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Article continues below

But the drama wasn’t done there.

On Friday evening, it was reported that Chelsea had matched the Red Devils’ £75 million bid for the striker as they attempted to steal him away from Jose Mourinho.

Article continues below

But it was too little, too late, it seems.

On Saturday morning, Manchester United officially confirmed that they had agreed a fee with Everton for Lukaku.

Man Utd's official confirmation

They tweeted: “#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.”

United then tweeted: “A further announcement will be made in due course.”

It’s believed that United skipper Wayne Rooney will move in the opposite direction, back to Goodison Park.

But despite selling him as Chelsea boss in July 2014 for £28 million, Mourinho has convinced Lukaku to rejoin him at Old Trafford and is clearly willing to give him another chance.

The fee United will pay

And, according to the BBC and Jim White, he’s willing to pay an initial £75 million plus a further £15 million in add-ons.

And the prolific forward could be just the player United need.

Mourinho's side scored just 54 goals in the Premier League last season and often struggled to beat the smaller sides in the division. As for Lukaku, he scored 25 league goals last season, many of which were against lower teams.

So, United have got their man for what could be a £90 million fee, while Antonio Conte and Chelsea will be left fuming.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms