GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexandre Lacazette.

Theo Walcott names the striker that Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette reminds him of

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was inevitably a sigh of relief on Wednesday when Arsenal revealed the £52.7 million signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

The Gunners faithful have spent the best part of the summer worrying about the futures of contract rebels Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - wondering whether they'd seen the last of their star men.

But while their futures remain unresolved, the France forward's arrival marks a key moment in the Gunner's transfer dealings this summer.

Article continues below

For long, Arsenal's supporters have struggled to come to terms with the fact that they haven't been prepared to spend as big as their major Premier League rivals.

Sanchez, Ozil and Granit Xhaka have all come in for huge fees in recent years, but without following it up with other big-name acquisitions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Time will tell if further big names are to come through the doors at the Emirates, and the pressure is on Arsene Wenger to meet the supporters' demands.

However, regardless of who does arrive over the coming weeks, before the season begins on August 11, the club's fans will undoubtedly be satisfied with their new frontman.

Last season alone, Lacazette netted 37 goals across all competitions, while 28 of those goals for Lyon came in Ligue 1, which saw them finish fourth.

AS Roma v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Those stats are pleasing on the eye for fellow forward Theo Walcott, who admits he's watched clips of the Frenchman in action before he made his switch to Arsenal.

Walcott sees Lacazette and Defoe similarities

And Walcott believes that Lacazette reminds him of his England teammate, Jermain Defoe.

"The French league is very physical league but he looks like he's in good nick," Walcott told Arsenal Player, per IBT.

England v Bulgaria - EURO 2012 Qualifier

"He reminds me a bit of Jermain Defoe in that he sees the target, shoots and scores.

"That's what I've seen of him in little clips, so hopefully he can bring those attributes to the team. There's loads of competition for places which is healthy as always, but we're looking strong."

Defoe makes immediate Premier League return

Defoe's 15 goals were, unfortunately, not enough to keep Sunderland in the Premier League last season, hitting the back of the net every 2.4 games.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Premier League

But his new club Bournemouth will be exceptionally pleased if Defoe can show the similarities between himself and Lacazette, which Walcott has alluded to.

The 34-year-old striker activated a relegation release clause in his contract with the Black Cats, which allowed him to return to the Premier League with the Cherries on a free transfer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Per Mertesacker
Alexis Sanchez
Laurent Koscielny
Jermain Defoe

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Wrestling star fumes at WWE - names the one wrestler they never should have hired

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Jim White reveals which club Romelu Lukaku will sign for: Man United or Chelsea

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Diego Costa's Chelsea exit set to take another big twist

Diego Costa's Chelsea exit set to take another big twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again