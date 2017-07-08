GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pogba and Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku tells Paul Pogba he's signed for Manchester United in Instagram video

On Friday evening, Manchester United fans were fearing that Chelsea were about to hijack their move for Romelu Lukaku.

Reports suggested that the Blues had matched United’s £75 million fee for the Belgian striker, with Lukaku preferring a move back to Stamford Bridge.

However, on Saturday morning, United took to Twitter to confirm a fee had been agreed with Everton for Lukaku “subject to a medical & personal terms.”

But one man isn’t willing to wait for official confirmation to discuss the transfer.

Paul Pogba has been on holiday with Lukaku in LA and probably played a big role in convincing him to join him at Old Trafford.

And as soon as United tweeted confirmation of the deal, he posted a brilliant video on Instagram.

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for United

Lukaku and Pogba are seen talking in French before celebrating. The video is accompanied with the caption: “See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP.”

If you don’t speak French, let us translate.

According to many people on Twitter, it went something like this:

  Lukaku "See you tomorrow in training."
Pogba: "What?! Are you serious?!"
Lukaku: "Yes, training tomorrow!"

So, it seems as though Pogba has been convincing Lukaku to join United throughout this summer and it seems he’s finally succeeded.

We will no doubt see that celebration in the above video on the pitch next season whenever either of them score.

While United tweeted that Lukaku’s deal is “subject to a medical,” it’s believed that the forward has already completed one at UCLA in Los Angeles whilst on holiday.

Pogba was even seen training with the striker at the University campus, sparking rumours that they could become teammates at the Theatre of Dreams.

So, while Pogba may not have paid back his £89 million transfer fee with his performances last season, it seems that his involvement in the Lukaku deal was invaluable.

