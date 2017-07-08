The Boston Celtics can be viewed as the big winners of this free agency period as they won the battle to sign the most coveted player on the market in Gordon Hayward.

The small forward has agreed to join Boston on a four-year, $128 million deal but it has come at a cost to the Celtics.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the C's have agreed to trade Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons in order to facilitate the arrival of Hayward and avoid going into the luxury tax.

In order to acquire the All-Star, the franchise had to make some moves to clear the necessary cap space.

Before Bradley's trade, the Celtics also renounced the rights to Kelly Olynyk and made him an unrestricted free agent which allowed him to sign a $50 million deal with the Miami Heat.

But the decision to offload Bradley - the last remaining Celtic from the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce era - who has been with the organisation for seven years, has been met with surprise and it hasn't gone down too well with the Boston faithful.

In return, the C's will get Marcus Morris and a second-round pick and the fans in Beantown took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Most fans understood that the deal had to be done in order to get Hayward but general manager Danny Ainge was the main target of Celtics fans who believed he made a bad trade.

Amid the anger about Bradley's departure, there was also a lot of nostalgia as fans decided to honour the shooting guard and put together his best clips in a green uniform since he was drafted in 2010.

An All-NBA defender, 26-year-old is considered among the elite two-way players in the game, particularly on that end of the floor.

Numerous point guards, including All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, have said that Bradley is the best and toughest defender they've ever faced which shows exactly what the Celtics will be missing.

He was eligible for an extension on his contract this year and in this current market, he would seek a max deal or something close to it.

By choosing to pursue Hayward, Boston ultimately made the decision that it couldn't give Bradley a huge contract and his time with the franchise has come to an end.

He has one year remaining on his contract and there's no doubt he will be a very attractive free agent next year.