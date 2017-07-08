After last season's success in his first campaign as Chelsea boss, no one would have anticipated the frustration that has struck Antonio Conte this summer.

The Italian and his assistants have yet to sign the new four-year deals they were offered at the end of last season, while the former Italy boss continues to chase his summer targets.

Willy Caballero is currently the only incoming at Stamford Bridge, on a free transfer from Manchester City, while Conte has yet to secure any of his major summer targets.

For a team that won the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final last season, it represents a rather underwhelming and questionable summer for the Blues.

A deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko has yet to be completed, despite having been expected to go through in the past few days, while they are still chasing Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci.

Reports in the past few weeks reported that Conte could consider quitting Chelsea after just one successful campaign in west London, due to his growing transfer frustrations.

But such rumours have since cooled and, for now at least, Conte's future remains at Stamford Bridge.

United favourites to sign Belgian striker

However, Romelu Lukaku's proposed £75 million move to Manchester United has caused further upset for Conte.

It's understood that United have agreed a £75 million fee with Everton that could rise to £90 million with add-ons, beating the Blues to Lukaku's signature - despite Chelsea also agreeing to match the figure.

The Belgian's agent, Mino Raiola, is reported to have been influential in United having the upper hand, with the club willing to pay the agent fees relating to such a deal. Chelsea, meanwhile, were not.

Lukaku is understood to have been Conte's primary target this summer, after telling star striker Diego Costa that he no longer features in his plans.

Conte feels 'betrayed' by Lukaku

But Conte now looks set to turn his attention to Alvaro Morata and Fernando Llorente - the latter whom the Italian tried to sign in January - after reportedly feeling betrayed by Lukaku, according to The Times.

It's understood that Conte had held talks with the striker - who scored 25 Premier League goals last campaign - on several occasions this summer, forming the impression he was set on a return to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku left Chelsea in July 2014 for £28 million, but now faces working under Jose Mourinho - who sold him to Everton - at Old Trafford.

But while the Portuguese's summer spending is steadily appearing to be going to plan, Conte could go into the new campaign wondering where it all went wrong.

