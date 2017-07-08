Manchester United have won the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

On Friday evening, it looked as though Chelsea could resign the Belgian striker after matching United’s £75 million bid for him.

However, on Saturday morning, United confirmed they had agreed a fee with Everton and the move was “subject to a medical & personal terms.”

Many believed that Lukaku actually wanted to return to Stamford Bridge and prove Chelsea wrong for selling him back in 2014.

However, it will be Jose Mourinho that Lukaku will be trying to prove wrong at United after being reunited with the manager that sold him for just £28 million.

So why did Lukaku choose the Red Devils over the Blues?

Well, according to Matt Law from the Telegraph, there are two reasons why he will be wearing red, rather than blue next season.

Why Lukaku will join United - and not Chelsea

He tweeted: “Chelsea offered slightly more than United's £75m down payment for Rom but wouldn't match Raiola fees and had no Rooney to send the other way.”

So, despite being willing to pay more money for Lukaku, Chelsea failed to get their man.

Of course, Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola had something to do with it.

The super-agent played a large role in Paul Pogba’s big-money move to United last summer and he would have been instrumental in Lukaku’s decision this summer.

With Chelsea refusing to pay Raiola the same fees as United - believed to be around £10 million - they have missed out on signing the 24-year-old.

The second factor Chelsea couldn’t do anything about.

Everton are keen to resign Wayne Rooney with him set to leave United this summer. The skipper would have no doubt been used as a bargaining chip in the Lukaku deal, with Everton getting a potential replacement in the form of Rooney.

