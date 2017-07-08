Lonzo Ball made his hugely anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers as he took to the floor for their Summer League clash with the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

The encounter attracted a big and boisterous crowd, largely made up of Laker fans eager to get a glimpse of their new star.

The talented point guard didn't waste much time getting them on their feet and cheering as his first assist was a beautiful alley-oop lob to Brandon Ingram.

It was the first look at his much talked about passing skills and his connection with the team's number two pick from last year's draft was perfect.

For Lonzo and the Lakers fans, however, that's about as good as it got for the rest of the match. Ball's overall performance ended in disappointment.

Having played 32 minutes of a 42-minute game against the Clippers, the youngster scored just five points on 2-of-15 shooting. He posted five assists, three turnovers and four fouls as the Lakers blew a double-digit lead and lost to the Clippers in overtime, 96-93.

The 19-year-old also shot 1-of-11 from three-point range and couldn't get much to fall throughout the night as his shot was off.

This made him pass up the final shot in regulation with the game tied as he opted to defer to Ingram instead who missed a pull-up jumper at the buzzer.

As we've all seen, Lonzo has an unorthodox shot but he had no problem knocking down shots from deep in college and it'll be interesting to see if he can have success from downtown in the NBA against more elite defenders.

He also shot just 67 percent from the free-throw line. If his shooting is going to be this erratic in the regular season, it'll be a concern for the Lakers.

This particular attempt didn't draw the most positive reaction from Magic Johnson.

Unsurprisingly, his father LaVar Ball was in attendance and was more than willing to share his thoughts post-game, calling it Lonzo's "worst-game ever".

However, LaVar also doubled down on his guarantee that his son would take the Purple and Gold to the playoffs and said that he has already wrapped up the Rookie of the Year award.

The Big Baller Brand CEO also pointed out how the arena was full of Lakers fans and credited Lonzo with "changing the culture" of the franchise already.

The last thing the promising guard needs at this moment is for his father to continue to pile pressure on him, especially after a game like that.

There's no need to get carried away as it's only one game, but with so much talking done off the court about Lonzo, it's time to let him do his own talking on the court and his opening performance spoke volumes for all the wrong reasons.