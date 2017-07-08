American news outlet claims Romelu Lukaku was arrested in L.A

On Friday evening, Manchester United fans were fearing that Chelsea were about to hijack their deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Reports suggested that the Blues had matched United’s £75 million fee for the Belgian striker, with Lukaku preferring a move back to Stamford Bridge.

However, on Saturday morning, United took to Twitter to confirm a fee had been agreed with Everton for Lukaku “subject to a medical & personal terms.”

Article continues below

Immediately after that tweet, United midfielder, Paul Pogba, took to Instagram to effectively confirm the news.

Pogba and Lukaku have been on holiday in LA, where the forward is believed to have undertaken his medical.

Article continues below

The video shows Lukaku talking to Pogba in French, saying: “See you tomorrow in training,” seemingly confirming his move to United.

The pair are seen performing a celebratory handshake, before Pogba dances off in delight.

It’s fair to say that they’re excited to be teammates at Old Trafford.

In fact, they've been so excited this week that Lukaku got himself into a bit of trouble.

According to American news outlet, TMZ, (and picked up by the likes of the Mirror and the Independent) Lukaku was arrested after Beverley Hills cops were called out SIX times to his villa last week.

The report states that Lukaku threw “a massive day party” at their villa which upset his neighbours, with the arrest warrant displaying July 2.

While Lukaku has been with Pogba, there is no mention of the French midfielder in the report.

In the end, Lukaku was arrested for disturbing the peace. However, he wasn’t brought to the police station or formally booked - although he was given a citation.

You can’t really blame Lukaku from celebrating his career changing move. Can you?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms