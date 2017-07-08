Jose Mourinho is facing the likely prospect of splashing £75 million on Romelu Lukaku; a player he sold to Everton for £28 million three years ago.

On Saturday morning, Manchester United officially announced they had agreed terms for the Belgium striker, who is set to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.

It's a remarkable set of events which is set to see the Portuguese pip his former club to the Everton star, with Chelsea having also agreed to match the fee to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

United are understood to be willing to pay super agent Mino Raiola's fees relating to Lukaku's transfer, while the Blues were opposed to doing so.

But while that is bad news for Antonio Conte, who has already endured a frustrating summer, Mourinho's transfer dealings are starting to go to plan.

Everton were already in a strong bargaining position, considering the 24-year-old's contract runs until 2019 and has already drummed up a lot of interest from Europe's top teams.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have both previously shown an interest in the Belgian, but it's both Chelsea and United's genuine pursuit that has allowed Everton to raise the asking price.

And the fact that Lukaku is yet to enter the peak years of his career, they can, again, consider that in their valuation of the player who they could receive a further £15 million in add-ons from United.

But the biggest coup for the Toffees is what Mourinho did during his time at Chelsea, which could cost the Stamford Bridge outfit millions, upon allowing Lukaku to join Everton back in 2014.

Mourinho advised Chelsea against Lukaku buy-back clause

Per the Telegraph, Mourinho advised the Blues against inserting a buy-back clause in Lukaku's transfer to Everton - believing he would have no interest in re-signing the striker - allowing them to demand a higher fee for the player.

Had such a buy-back clause been agreed, Chelsea would have sold Lukaku to Everton for a smaller fee but with the option of buying back the Belgian at a cut price in the future should they pursue it.

At the time, Chelsea were in their second spell with Mourinho and planning for the long-term. And in a bid to not upset the applecart, they agreed to take the Portuguese's advise.

However, with Lukaku having lit up Goodison Park in past three seasons, Conte wants him to return to his former home, while Mourinho has realised his initial judgement was wrong.

Portuguese's decision to benefit United

But while that is no longer such an issue for Mourinho now he's at Old Trafford, should Chelsea overturn the current situation and lure him back in the direction of west London, it would involve a big dent in their transfer kitty.

Ironically, the Telegraph predicted the current predicament in April last year - believing that Mourinho could, after all, benefit from omitting Lukaku's buy-back clause at Chelsea, making United's bargaining in the pursuit of the prolific goalscorer easier.

Chelsea will undoubtedly look back on the situation now with regret. Their instincts were correct.

