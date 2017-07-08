Lonzo Ball's Los Angeles Lakers debut got off to an underwhelming start as he struggled in a Summer League loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The game was shown live on ESPN and featured a big crowd largely due to Ball's presence on the floor and the anticipation that was surrounding his opening encounter.

The talented young point guard got off to a good start as he showed off his passing skills with a fancy alley-oop lob to Brandon Ingram.

But things went downhill from there for Ball as he struggled shooting for the entire game. He ended the contest with just five points on 2-of-15 shooting and 1-of-11 from downtown.

It wasn't the dazzling display the Lakers fans were hoping for as they watched the 19-year-old continuously miss with his unorthodox shooting stroke.

To make matters worse, Ball suffered a mini welcome to the NBA moment and a sign of what to expect when the new season kicks off for real in October.

During a play, Lonzo was caught in a mismatch with Clippers big man Brice Johnson who went to work on him in the post and took him to school, dunking on him in the process.

The Clippers' official Twitter account couldn't help themselves as they used the moment perfectly to throw a little subtweet in the direction of the Lakers guard. It was a great delivery at just the right time.

It can be classed as Lonzo's first posterisation in the NBA, but there are sure to be more if he finds himself guarding a big man in the post in the regular season. He will be wise to steer well away from the likes of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

He was likely to get dunked on eventually so it was probably best to get it out of the way in the first game.

As for Johnson, he was the best player on the floor and took the limelight from Ball as he put up 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting for the Clippers.

With more performances like this in the Summer League, the sophomore could land himself more minutes off the bench backing up DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin on the Clippers roster next season.

The popular event in Las Vegas has already thrown up some interesting games and performances in the past week and that should continue as some of the top draft picks go head to head in the coming days.

Ball will take to the floor again tonight as he and the Lakers go up against the Boston Celtics and number three pick Jayson Tatum.

But the interesting matchup will be on Monday as L.A. take on the Sacramento Kings which will see Lonzo go head to head with fellow point guard De'Aaron Fox who was part of the Kentucky team that knocked out his UCLA Bruins in the NCAA tournament in April.