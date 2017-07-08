GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United in 'deep talks' with £61 million-rated Wayne Rooney replacement

Jose Mourinho's summer spending is beginning to gather some momentum, with Manchester United expecting the imminent £75 million arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Belgian would join Victor Lindelof, who arrived for £30.7 million from Benfica, in what is expected to be an expensive group of new signings as Mourinho targets a Premier League title challenge.

United may have moved on from Antoine Griezmann for now and been priced out of a move for Alvaro Morata but, overall, the Portuguese is having a good summer.

How many more of the 54-year-old's targets will make their way to Old Trafford is waiting to be seen, but the signs show that the Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's hard work is paying off.

Morata had been Mourinho's first choice striker target for the summer, but Real Madrid's refusal to budge from their £79 million asking price led the Portuguese to inform Woodward to switch his attentions to Lukaku.

But with Zlatan Ibrahimovic having already left United and Wayne Rooney set for a return to Everton, Mourinho is still looking to bolster his attacking options further.

Red Devils holding serious talks with Real Madrid

And, according to The Independent, United are currently 'deep in talks' with Real Madrid over signing James Rodriguez for a fee less than the £61.9 million they are currently demanding.

Mourinho is desperate to increase the Red Devils' threat in front of goal this campaign, without their top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having produced just 54 Premier League goals last season.

And it's thought failing negotiations with Los Blancos over the purchase of Morata will not impact their pursuit of the Colombian attacking midfielder, who would help to fill Rooney's void.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

With the United legend's imminent departure leaving Mourinho without one of his most versatile players, the Red Devils boss believes James would be a fitting replacement.

Such a deal would also allow Woodward to fill his quota of bringing in one marketable and commercially appealing star to the club each summer.

James to United a genuine possibility

A move for James was a possibility during Louis Van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford, but has now come to the fore this summer, with Real wanting to sell both the 25-year-old and Morata.

Los Blancos are hopeful of raising enough funds to pursue 18-year-old AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to command a world-record fee to be prized away from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

However, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are willing to meet the asking price for a second Real player that's on the market, with United's lack of productivity in front of goal last season to bear in mind.

For all of the long-term links between James and Old Trafford, plus Real's desire to sell, it would not be a surprise to see the south American move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

