The outspoken LaVar Ball is not one to bite his tongue and is always willing to engage in a war of words with anybody who has a negative thing to say about him or his family.

Therefore, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid must realise that he's started a back-and-forth with somebody who will not back down and keep his opinions to himself.

The pair have been embroiled in a slanging match which began on draft night when Embiid posted a not so subtle tweet referring to both LaVar and his son Lonzo.

After Lonzo was selected with the second pick in this year's draft, 76ers forward Ben Simmons tweeted "Crazy pills", which Embiid quickly replied to by saying, "Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him".

That prompted LaVar to respond by talking about the pair's injury problems and the Sixers' losing record from the last few seasons.

"When you don't win, and don't even make the playoffs, and don't even stay on the court long enough, that's the best thing you can do—is tweet and make some stuff," he said.

"Ain't nobody else doing that, because they're working on their games in the gym. These guys ain't played a game, [are] always hurt, and [are] at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what? Get your [rear ends] off the goddamn Tweeter and get in the gym."

With both parties having a dig at each other it would've been best if things were left there, but they weren't.

Embiid, via social media, of course, followed that up by posting a video on Instagram where he aimed a four-letter expletive at the Big Baller Brand CEO.

Unsurprisingly, Ball was all too willing to fire back.

When asked by TMZ Sports about Embiid's profane remarks, Ball said: “The reason he said that? He’s got three words. His vocabulary is limited. You gotta use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect. He’s not intelligent at all. He shouldn’t worry about me, he should be worried about playing.”

The verbal sparring match between the two is beginning to get a little petty and after playing just 31 games last year due to injury, the 76ers will probably want to encourage Embiid to take Ball's advice and concentrate on getting back to fitness in order to be out on the court for the start of the regular season.