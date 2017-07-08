GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with their next potential major signing of the summer

Arsene Wenger is really going for it this summer.

Sceptical Arsenal fans feared the worst when their long-standing French manager signed a two-year contract extension at the start of the summer.

But so far in this transfer window, Wenger has been trying to break the habit of a lifetime by putting the club's money where his mouth is.

Alexandre Lacazette's club record arrival from Lyon this week was certainly a good signal of the Gunners' intentions and they appear to be getting ready to bring the chequebook back out again.

Even without the prospect of Champions League football next season, Arsenal are having no trouble attracting some of Europe's most exciting prospects to the club and Thomas Lemar definitely fits into that bracket.

The Monaco ace impressed during the Ligue 1's side brilliant run in the UCL last term and Wenger is keen to make him Arsenal's third signing of the summer.

Following the latest set of negotiations, it is believed Lemar and Arsenal have reached an agreement over personal terms, according to The Sun.

The report states that the 21-year-old will earn £90,000-a-week on a long-term deal at the Emirates - providing Monaco and Arsenal are able to agree a transfer fee, of course.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-CAEN-MONACO

Monaco signed Lemar for just £4m two years ago but it is thought they have slapped a £80m price tag on the French international and stand to make a ridiculous profit.

When you consider Arsenal's first two bids of £30m and £40m have both been rejected, there is a sense this saga could run on for a while yet.

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACO

However, the fact personal terms have already been agreed should speed up the process if a bid is eventually accepted.

The five-time French international scored 14 goals and assisted a further 17 in all competitions so Wenger could be more than willing to play the long game if that is what it requires to secure his man.

Topics:
Ligue 1
Arsene Wenger
Football
AS Monaco

