Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United set to pay huge fee to allow Wayne Rooney to join Everton

Wayne Rooney is soon expected to rejoin Everton, the club where he made his name as a teenage sensation in the Premier League.

It's been nearly 13 years since the striker left his boyhood club for Old Trafford where, little did he know, he would leave a legend.

A Manchester United career that's spanned two decades has brought plenty of silverware, including the Champions League and Premier League double in 2008, and 243 goals in all competitions.

But all of that will soon become a memory of the past when he returns to his home city of Liverpool, where it now seems inevitable he will end his career.

Had it not been for Rooney's special emotional connection with the Toffees, a move to Everton - given his wage demands - may not have been possible.

However, an estimated 50% wage cut will allow Ronald Koeman to bring Rooney back to Goodison Park where it's expected he will earn around £150,000-a-week.

It's the same financial package Lukaku was offered to remain at Everton, but the Belgium striker has opted to reject the deal and seek a move away, which now seems inevitable to be United.

Rooney's expected return has certainly helped the Red Devils in their pursuit of Lukaku, but while the end of the United captain's Old Trafford career has aided a transfer for the Everton striker, it's also come at a cost.

Red Devils to pay off huge Rooney contract

According to the Daily Mail, United are set to pay off the final year of Rooney's contract which is understood to be worth around £15 million.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CRYSTAL PALACE

That, on top of the overall fee Everton are set to receive for Lukaku, also, could equate to £105 million when all said and done.

And such a fee heading in Rooney's direction could be more than £15 million, depending on the size of a possible loyalty bonus he could receive - given former striker Robin van Persie received £8.4 million.

Rooney's agent finalising Everton return

Rooney's earnings dropped from a basic weekly wage of £230,000-a-week to £180,00-a-week last season, after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League. But his one final big payday by United will mean that is long forgotten.

FA Cup 4th Round: Everton v Fulham

Paul Stretford, Rooney's agent, was at Everton on Friday to try and finalise the intricacies of a deal that could have happened in January, initially as a loan move.

But now Koeman could finally realise his summer transfer business could get a whole lot better if he's able to seal the free transfer of the 31-year-old who is England's all-time top scorer.

