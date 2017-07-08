So despite Chelsea's best efforts to hijack the deal at the last minute, it looks like Romelu Lukaku will be a Manchester United player next season.

On Saturday morning, the Red Devils confirmed a fee had been agreed with Everton for the Belgian international and he is now expected to become Jose Mourinho's second major signing of the summer.

It is thought Man United will fork out £75 million for Lukaku while Wayne Rooney will head in the opposite direction.

Article continues below

And although Lukaku has scored 85 goals from 186 appearances in the Premier League, the topic of his true value has been a fiercely debated subject over the past seven days.

At 24-years-old, Lukaku's best years are arguably still ahead of him but there are still some who aren't completely convinced he warrants quite such a high fee - including Gary Neville.

Article continues below

The former Old Trafford favourite is still adored by the club's supporters and his opinion is amongst the most respected in the game today.

Neville was asked for his verdict on the United-bound Lukaku on Twitter and admitted he has never been the ex-Chelsea and West Brom forward's 'biggest fan'.

"He's incredibly talented and I've seen him destroy defences but personally I've never been his biggest fan. However he will score goals," he wrote.

When asked to clarify what he meant, the Sky Sports pundit explained he has reservations over Lukaku's impact in big matches but did concede that could change under Mourinho at United.

Neville added: "He went missing in too many matches I saw, but with a better team + players around him he has an improved chance to deliver in big matches."

There's no doubt there will be a heavy expectation on Lukaku's shoulders to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure and Rooney's imminent exit, the 24-year-old will need to be the Red Devils main source of goals next term.

And if a significant portion of those can come against United's potential title rivals, Lukaku might just make Neville eat his words.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms