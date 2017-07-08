Throughout this summer, it looked as though it was just a matter of time before Chelsea announced the resigning of Romelu Lukaku.

Antonio Conte had already told Diego Costa that he was no longer needed at the club with many believing it was due to the impending arrival of Lukaku.

However, Manchester United capitalised on Chelsea’s hesitation and have agreed a fee with Everton for the Belgian striker.

Article continues below

Chelsea attempted to match United’s bid in a last-minute attempt to stop him from joining the Red Devils but it was too little, too late.

On Saturday morning, the Old Trafford club tweeted official confirmation of their move for Lukaku.

Article continues below

While Chelsea were more than willing to match United’s fee, they were unwilling to pay agent Mino Raiola the same fee as the Red Devils.

Chelsea's Lukaku alternative

Conte is reportedly fuming at losing out in the race for Lukaku’s signature and has left him on the lookout for an alternative striker.

And it seems the Italian boss has already found the ideal candidate.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea will move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti after missing out on Lukaku.

But if you think Belotti is a much cheaper alternative, think again.

The report suggests the champions will have to pay around £90 million for the 23-year-old who scored 26 goals in 35 Serie A matches last season.

In comparison, United have reportedly agreed a £75 million deal for Lukaku, with a further £15 million in add-ons.

Lukaku was Conte’s number one choice to replace Costa in west London and desperately tried to change his mind after it was being reported he had agreed to join United.

It was all in vain, though, and now Conte will be desperate they can land their alternative as a consolation.

However, if they also fail in their bid to sign Belotti, they will look towards an unlikely move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez or United target Alvaro Morata.

Elsewhere, though, Chelsea are on the brink of confirming deals for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and defender Antonio Ruddier.

While Conte will be delighted with the arrival of the duo, only landing Belotti will make up for missing out on Lukaku.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms