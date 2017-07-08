GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Why Everton's chairman preferred to sell Lukaku to Man United over Chelsea

It's starting to look like the big losers from Romelu Lukaku's imminent move to Manchester United are Chelsea.

After Antonio Conte had effectively told Diego Costa to find a new club this summer, it was widely expected that Lukaku would re-join his former club.

As it turns out, Man United have swooped in to secure Lukaku's signature, potentially leaving Conte short of striking options for the new season.

The Italian is now rumoured to be looking at Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata but there is no doubt Jose Mourinho has scuppered his original plan for the summer.

So just how did Chelsea let United beat them to signing the 24-year-old?

Some reports have suggested Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola helped to influence his decision in the Red Devils' favour, but ESPN have hinted that Everton also had a preference to do business with United over Chelsea.

According to ESPN, the Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright still holds a grudge against the recently crowned Premier League champions for the manner of their pursuit of John Stones two years ago.

In 2015, the intentions of the then Chelsea manager Mourinho to sign Stones from Everton had been made very public.

Newcastle United v Everton - Premier League

However, the subsequent offers made from the Blues were nowhere near Everton's valuation so an agreement was never reached.

Stones would go on to sign for Manchester City instead and it is thought that particular saga could have hampered Conte and co.'s pursuit for Lukaku.

Nevertheless, Chelsea can't afford to waste any time stewing over sour grapes.

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger are expected to seal their moves to Stamford Bridge over the coming days but finding Costa's replacement must now become a priority.

If Costa - as expected - does depart, Michy Batshuayi would currently represent Conte's only senior striking option.

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football

