The wrestling world was left stunned on Friday night when it was revealed that WWE had officially released Austin Aries.

There weren’t any suggestions beforehand – at least publicly – that Aries and WWE were on negative terms, so the fact it came out of nowhere took many by surprise.

RELEASED

It was thought that The Greatest Man That Ever Lived would be taking a break from WWE, as he appeared on Busted Open Radio after the Extreme Rules event to reveal that he’s dealing with injuries and could be taking time off, but an exit wasn’t expected.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

WWE released a short statement to break the news, while Aries seemed to be relieved as he posted two tweets on his official Twitter account, which you can view below.

There have been conflicting reports on why Aries was released, considering he was still a marquee name on 205 LIVE; and PWTorch has revealed that his role as a cruiserweight plays a huge role in his departure.

Article continues below

The source is claiming that Aries is the one that requested his release from the company, which WWE granted as he was unhappy being pigeonholed as a cruiserweight, believing that he saw much more potential for himself out of the cruiserweight division and 205 Live.

DETAILS

While Aries had a short stint on NXT, he was brought in to steady the ship on a struggling 205 Live, similar to what Neville has brought to the table as he’s enjoying a brilliant run as the champion and the two even put on a fantastic match at WrestleMania 33 this year.

The report added that one course claimed Aries had a bad attitude backstage in WWE, which is why the company perhaps didn’t fight his request and it was easier for them to grant the release.

It’s thought that Aries will now head back to the independent scene, with Ring of Honor and Global Force Wrestling the current frontrunners to bring him in, if they offer him a deal in the near future.

The timing of this has also been questioned, as it comes shortly after NJPW’s G1 Special event in the USA where several non-Japanese stars stole the show as they’ve been given plenty of freedom with their characters and what they can do in the ring.

In WWE, that has been very limited as many already believe Aries deserves more than a run on 205 Live, as he has the ability to succeed on either brand.

While he managed to get one WrestleMania moment under his belt, he’s just another star the WWE misused and could have left a much bigger impact.

What do you make of why WWE released Austin Aries? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms