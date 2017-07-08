Having won their second championship in three years, the biggest priority for the Golden State Warriors this offseason was to tie down their multiple free agents to new contracts.

The Warriors front office were keen to keep their core group of players together in order to sustain the level of success they've enjoyed together in recent years.

The Dubs managed to do exactly that as they locked down superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and agreed new deals with important role players Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Curry has signed a five-year, $201 million 'supermax' deal which makes him the highest paid player in the league and the history of the NBA.

By contrast, KD took a pay cut of around $7 million to facilitate the deals for Iggy and Livingston. The Finals MVP will sign a two-year deal worth around $53 million.

That sacrifice by Durant also opened up potential options in free agency for the Dubs and they made full use of it by bringing in Nick Young on a one-year, $5.2m deal.

The acquisition of Swaggy P may have raised some eyebrows but his production, especially from three-point range, for the Los Angeles Lakers last season was impressive and he can prove to be a valuable shooter off the bench for Steve Kerr's men.

The 32-year-old shot 40 percent from beyond the arc for Los Angeles in the previous campaign and will have plenty of open looks to benefit from in Oakland.

When reports of a move for Young surfaced, a social media video emerged of Draymond Green and the veteran shooting guard together on Snapchat with the caption, 'Warriors?'

In his introductory press conference as a Warrior, Young explained exactly how Green recruited him.

“You now, it is Fourth of July, he told me, ‘Come hang out.’ It was a different feeling because I’m Swaggy P.," he said. "People like me, but nobody really paid attention to me that day when I was hanging out with those guys. It was a little different. I was like, ‘Dang, this what it feel like?’

“They was getting free championship cake. I think they set it up. We were eating dinner and they were getting championship cake and I’m just sitting there like, ‘Man, that seems cool. This is what you get when you’re a Warrior.’ The manager comes down, ‘Oh no, the bill is on us. You did enough this year.’ I just felt good.”

As well as the wooing tactics by Draymond, Young revealed that he met with Kerr, Durant, Iguodala and Green in LA which convinced him that a move to the Bay Area was the right decision for him.

The fans at Oracle Arena will now enjoy even more entertainment on the court with the arrival of Swaggy.