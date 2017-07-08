GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

WWE.

Reason why SmackDown Live star has been absent from WWE TV

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

SmackDown Live's tag team division has just gotten a little thinner.

Currently, the blue brand sports teams such as current division champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods), The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder), Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze), and Primo and Epico.

For now, The Usos are in the midst of a feud with former RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day and will defend their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles against them at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view (PPV) later this month (Sun. July 23, 2017).

Article continues below

When it comes to the depth of the division, however, it seems as though one tag team will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. For the past few weeks on SmackDown Live you may have noticed that Primo has been absent from WWE TV, leaving his partner Epico to partake in singles action as he was involved in the Independence Battle Royal this past Tuesday.

Rumors began to circulate regarding Primo's status with the company, suggesting he had requested for or was given his release after a t-shirt surfaced on Pro Wrestling Tees that appeared to be his.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Those rumors have been shot down, however, as Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the real reason Primo has been off WWE TV lately is due to an unfortunate knee injury that will require surgery to repair.

The duo made their main roster debut as a tag team back in 2011 on an episode of SmackDown. They won their first pair of tag team titles at a RAW live show back in 2012 when they defeated the team of Air Boom (Evan Bourne and Kofi Kingston). They reigned as champions up until three months later when they dropped the straps to the team of Kofi Kingston and R-Truth.

Following their reigns as champions, Primo and Epico went on a massive losing streak for the better part of the 2012 year. Over the years following they continuously re-branded themselves with gimmicks such as Los Matadores, The Shinning Stars, and now The Colons.

They had recently been picking up some hype as they earned a win over former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champs American Alpha. That momentum will have to be put to a halt, however, due to Primo's recent injury.

What are your thoughts on Primo missing WWE TV due to an injury and needing surgery to repair it? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again