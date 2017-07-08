The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

SmackDown Live's tag team division has just gotten a little thinner.

Currently, the blue brand sports teams such as current division champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods), The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder), Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze), and Primo and Epico.

For now, The Usos are in the midst of a feud with former RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day and will defend their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles against them at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view (PPV) later this month (Sun. July 23, 2017).

When it comes to the depth of the division, however, it seems as though one tag team will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. For the past few weeks on SmackDown Live you may have noticed that Primo has been absent from WWE TV, leaving his partner Epico to partake in singles action as he was involved in the Independence Battle Royal this past Tuesday.

Rumors began to circulate regarding Primo's status with the company, suggesting he had requested for or was given his release after a t-shirt surfaced on Pro Wrestling Tees that appeared to be his.

Those rumors have been shot down, however, as Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the real reason Primo has been off WWE TV lately is due to an unfortunate knee injury that will require surgery to repair.

The duo made their main roster debut as a tag team back in 2011 on an episode of SmackDown. They won their first pair of tag team titles at a RAW live show back in 2012 when they defeated the team of Air Boom (Evan Bourne and Kofi Kingston). They reigned as champions up until three months later when they dropped the straps to the team of Kofi Kingston and R-Truth.

Following their reigns as champions, Primo and Epico went on a massive losing streak for the better part of the 2012 year. Over the years following they continuously re-branded themselves with gimmicks such as Los Matadores, The Shinning Stars, and now The Colons.

They had recently been picking up some hype as they earned a win over former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champs American Alpha. That momentum will have to be put to a halt, however, due to Primo's recent injury.

What are your thoughts on Primo missing WWE TV due to an injury and needing surgery to repair it?

