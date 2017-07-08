Sometimes tense sporting encounters can be eased by a sense of good old fashioned humour.

There was a sense of mixed emotions after the final test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions ended in a 15-15 draw which meant the series was tied at 1-1.

Both teams had their chances as the game contained plenty of momentum shifts and, in hindsight, each would think that they could have won the series.

In reality, the challenge that the Lions faced was a monumental one, as the All Blacks have the most imposing home record in world rugby.

They had not lost two consecutive test matches in 19 years and not lost at Eden Park since 1994.

So when Lions coach Warren Gatland walked into the press conference, you could excuse him for having a great deal of personal pride against the country of his birth.

Earlier in the tour, the 53 year-old was depicted by the Wellington Herald as a "clown", so Gatland saw the opportunity to give some of his own back by wearing a red nose to greet the press.

Laughter was evident throughout the press pack and was acknowledged by some journalists as a 'touch of brilliance.'

Watch: Gatland bites back

Gatland has brought a real sense of purpose to the Lions since taking over the role from Ian McGeechan for the 2013 tour to Australia.

The Lions won that series 2-1 for their first series win since the 1997 tour of South Africa.

Gatland has been a stalwart of Northern Hemisphere rugby since the 1990s.

He has been in charge of Connacht (1996-1998), Ireland (1998-2001), London Irish (2002-2005) and, after a brief stint back home to be the Chiefs mentor (2005-07), has been with Wales for the best part of a decade.

In 2014, he was a awarded an OBE for his services to the game of rugby, a title he certainly deserves.

As this tour has progressed, a campaign for Gatland to become the next coach of the All-Blacks once Steve Hansen has stepped down - likely to be after the 2019 World Cup - has gathered momentum.

However, it is believed that is unlikely to be the case as New Zealand policy states that preference is for their coaches to be based in the country, with current assistant to Hansen, Ian Foster the firm favourite for the role.

It has been said that Wales would be willing to release Gatland from his contract which expires in 2019 if he wanted to head home, and that is seen as the only chance of him being a chance for the plum role.

Whatever occurs, Gatland's standing as a top line coach would have only been enhanced by his performance on and off the field in this tour.

