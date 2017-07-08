Since beginning his professional wrestling career in 2001, Kenny Omega has solidified himself as one of the most beloved independent performers in professional wrestling.

At one point of his career in 2005, Omega found himself being signed to Deep South Wrestling, a developmental territory for the WWE at the time, however, no major main roster deal ever came from the year-long stint. Since departing from Deep South Wrestling, Omega has done work for promotions such as Ring Of Honor (ROH), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

His fame really began to take off once he helped bring the stable known as The Bullet Club to superstardom. Former members include current WWE Superstars such as Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and current ROH World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes is also a member of the club, alongside Omega.

This past weekend on July 1st, Omega won the G1 Special in the USA eight-man tournament to become the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Per a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan for Omega and his new United States Heavyweight Title is to defend the strap in both NJPW and ROH, with his first defense expected for October.

It is also expected for Omega to remain with NJPW through early in the year of 2019. Omega has reportedly been saying this, and the company officials who once believed that the Canadian star would be departing soon now believe that he is set to stay.

Omega is hoping that the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship remains a significant title within the industry, unlike the Never Title or the early days of the Intercontinental Title before Shinsuke Nakamura brought some prestige to it.

For now, Omega would like to continue his program with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and would eventually like to take on Kota Ibushi at the G-1 finals. It is expected that the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will be treated as the main title in the USA once NJPW begins to have shows there.

NJPW is looking to expand in the USA in a big way, as they are set to open up offices in the Los Angeles area by the end of the year, as well as opening up a dojo in the beginning of 2018.

