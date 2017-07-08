Kevin Durant's departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder and his relationship with his former teammates was a major subplot in the regular season last year.

His fractious relationship with Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook dominated headlines and was a huge talking point for a number of months.

It became apparent that the duo were no longer on speaking terms and this story escalated further when they were involved in a heated exchange on the court in Durant's first return to Oklahoma City.

However, since winning his first ring with the Golden State Warriors, it appears KD has softened his stance and is willing to reach out to his ex-teammates, at least publicly.

When Russ was confirmed as this year's MVP recently, Durant posted a congratulations message to his former running mate in OKC describing him as a created 2K player.

The Finals MVP has now continued his appreciation of Thunder players by congratulating Andre Roberson on his new three-year, $30 million contract with the franchise.

With a post on his official YouTube page, he said: "Should I take full credit for Fly Dre getting paid? Probably not, but I will anyway. You're welcome Dre."

This is a clear sign of the 28-year-old moving on, especially since he and Roberson were also involved in a verbal spat during that emotional game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in February.

As well as Roberson, the Warriors superstar also had nice words for Dion Waiters who he also played with at OKC.

The shooting guard secured a new four-year contract with the Miami Heat worth up to $52m and Durant was more than willing to take the credit for that deal too.

"Dion, my first born," he wrote. "I'll always take credit for your success. We both know that."

He then finished off with a more serious note congratulating the pair for benefiting from their hard work.

"I LOVE MY BROTHERS, THEY DESERVE IT ALL," he said. "They work tirelessly and they stress over basketball, that's real love and dedication to something. Once u have that, u get paid for it."

KD is showing that he has no hard feelings towards any members of his former teammates and is willing to bury the hatchet if they are ready to do the same.

The All-Star small forward has always been class personified during his career in the league and this is another example of it.