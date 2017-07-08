WWE’s live events are always fun for the fans that attend the shows, and they usually play out in the same manner.

The same stars are usually booked to compete against each other heading into a pay-per-view, as well as reflecting the storylines we watch on WWE television.

HOUSE SHOW

So, it comes as a surprise when we witness a shocking title change take place – but that’s exactly what we got on Friday when the stars of SmackDown LIVE hit Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Among the many great matches taking place, Kevin Owens was putting his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles, somebody he’s been feuding with on-screen for some months now.

The Phenomenal One won the Independence Day battle royal this week after besting Chad Gable earlier on in the evening in a fantastic match; reigning supreme to head to the SmackDown-exclusive Battleground pay-per-view as the number one contender for Owens’ title.

In a rare turn of events, Styles actually defeated Owens to become the new champion, something you don’t often see on live events.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, Styles connected with the Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win, and the reaction from fans speaks volumes in regards to how surprised they were at the result, as well as the fact that they were fortunate enough to witness Styles pick up his second title in WWE inside of Madison Square Garden.

NEW CHAMPION

WWE quickly caught up with the new champion just moments after his victory – which you can view below – and it features Styles discussing the long road he’s taken to get to MSG and pick up the historic title.

As expected, attention now turns to what could happen at Battleground as their title match was scheduled to take place at the event, and nobody assumed this major twist would have taken place during the feud.

It’s fully expected that Owens will invoke his rematch clause at the blue brand’s next pay-per-view, but Styles did hint in the video that there could be more twists and turns in the coming weeks.

He suggested that because Owens put plenty of roadblocks in front of him, such as facing one-half of American Alpha, he could do the same.

It’s been a busy and interesting week in WWE, from the data leak to WWE releasing Austin Aries – this title change was a great way to divert attention from all of that.

What do you make of AJ Styles becoming the new United States Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

