Liverpool fans have been able to get their first glimpse of new signing Mohamed Salah in a red shirt this week as Jurgen Klopp's squad returned to training.

Salah joined the Reds from Roma in a deal worth £34.3m - just short of a club record fee - last month.

On the face of it, it might look like a big chunk of money, but the Egypt international's form in 2016/17 - where he scored 19 goals and got 15 assists - suggests Liverpool have secured the services of a very dangerous winger.

Article continues below

Of course, this isn't Salah's first spell in the Premier League. He endured a frustrating stint at Chelsea between 2014-16 which also featured a couple of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

But the 25-year-old has developed into a much better player since those days and is likely to be at the forefront of Klopp's plans this season.

Article continues below

Upon the arrival of his new signing, the Liverpool boss has been explaining exactly why he brought Salah to Anfield.

Klopp admitted that one of the main reasons for signing the ex-Roma star was his natural pace.

“He’s a fantastic player with speed,” Klopp said, as per The Independent.

“We said after last season that we would try to add things to an already really good squad.

“One of those things is speed. He brings that, as well as being able to provide and to finish. He brings all that.

“He’s a naturally fit boy and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“We have had a few talks and he’s a really nice lad. He’s really looking forward to coming to Liverpool and joining us.”

When Sadio Mane was injured last season, Liverpool were often accused of looking too one-dimensional but there's no doubt the addition of Salah should prevent that being the case again.

Salah will join a frontline currently consisting of Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino so Liverpool should have no trouble creating chances next term.

With the added burden of Champions League football this year, though, Klopp will need to manage his key men effectively for the Reds to enjoy a good season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms