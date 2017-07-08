The WWE is the sole powerhouse of the professional wrestling industry since downing its competition in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) back in 2001. Since then, the only relative competition in the US market has been Global Force Wrestling (formerly known as Impact Wrestling or TNA).

To call Global Force Wrestling competition to WWE, however, is a huge overstatement as they are nowhere near WWE as it pertains to ratings or popularity in the professional wrestling world. WWE is miles and miles away the sole major promotion in the professional wrestling industry with nobody coming close to their level of success.

In 2002, former WWE Superstar Jeff Jarrett founded TNA Wrestling and brought on Dixie Carter to help run the promotion. The company was able to have a bit of success after producing stars such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, in addition to bringing over some notable WWE names including Hall Of Famers Kurt Angle and Sting.

Jarrett had contacted Carter after one of its key financial backers withdrew support for Impact Wrestling after facing some financial issues due to being under investigation for accounting irregularities. Carter contacted her parents, who are the owners of the Dallas-based energy Panda Energy International company, after claiming to see the potential in the product.

They purchased 71 percent of TNA from the former financial backer and re-named the promotion's trade name to TNA Entertainment.

Carter made sporadic appearances on Impact Wrestling TV from 2009 - 2012 as an authority figure that battled with Hulk Hogan and former WCW President Eric Bischoff for storyline control of the company. Meanwhile, she was serving as the company's president off-screen in the office.

That all came to a close in January of last year, however, as Carter stepped down as President after Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquired a majority ownership of the company. She does, however, remain a minority equity stakeholder in Impact.

Recently, WWE took to Twitter to issue a breaking news alert in which they claim that Carter will be featured in a WWE 24 program on the WWE Network that will air after Monday Night RAW next week, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer and Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle:

Carter has had meetings with WWE's Stephanie McMahon in the past, however, this will be her WWE TV debut.

What are your thoughts on Dixie Carter appearing on WWE TV?

