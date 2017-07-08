Barcelona forward Luis Suarez only spent three-and-a-half years as a Liverpool player, but what a magical three-and-a-half years they were.

The Uruguayan forward arrived at Anfield from Ajax for a fee of £22.8 million on the same day that Andy Carroll was signed for a club record £35 million.

We know, right?! Unbelievable when you look at those figures now.

Article continues below

Suarez would score 82 times in 133 appearances for the Reds - better than one goal every other game - and eventually, Barcelona splashed £64.98 million to secure the controversial forward's services.

Since then, Suarez has become one-third of the fabled 'MSN' strikeforce alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar to great, great success.

Article continues below

However, for all the titles and goals he has enjoyed at the Nou Camp, it's very clear that the 30-year-old reserves a very special place in his heart for his former club Liverpool.

Speaking to LFCTV, Suarez recalled how it felt when Liverpool came calling back in 2011.

Suarez said: "When I was little, Liverpool was one of the biggest clubs in Europe and was renowned throughout the world.

"So when I found out about the club’s interest in me I was never in doubt because it’s the dream for any player. I never imagined that I would get the chance to play there."

But, one of the main reasons he loves the club so dearly is because of the fans.

"At Anfield, the fans get right behind you come what may," he added.

"The affection that they show to you is just so special, which in turn makes you lift up your head and respond, rather than letting it drop a little.

"For me, this is just what the Liverpool fans have."

Of course, Suarez very nearly drove Liverpool to the Premier League title in the 2013-14 season where he finished with 31 goals in 33 games, but the team's late season collapse prevented the fans from having their dreams come true.

Still, is it out of the question that Suarez could return to Merseyside in the winter of his career, or, possibly finish his career with the Reds?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms