WWE

Baron Corbin and Vince McMahon.

Baron Corbin on Vince McMahon roughhousing him

Vince McMahon has always been a man who loves confrontation, and despite his age of 71-years-old, that doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Since being brought up to the main roster from NXT, former NFL football player Baron Corbin has been looked at by WWE officials as one of the company's future top guys. This was made even more evident when Corbin won the Money In The Bank Ladder Match last month, essentially guaranteeing him a world title run within the next year.

Now having earned the moniker of Mr. Money In The Bank, Corbin is guaranteed a shot at the WWE Championship whenever he sees fit. He could cash in his contract at the drop of a dime, even if the champion isn't at his best physical condition to compete.

Recently, Corbin joined fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to talk about his recent push within the company and his Money In The Bank win. Corbin was asked about his relationship with "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon, who "The Lone Wolf" says does a good job of keeping his ego in check.

He also told a hilarious story of how McMahon roughhoused him backstage while he was looking at himself in the mirror (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"He's an intimidating person in a sense, so when you walk in there, I want to emote confidence anytime I'm around him and I think we've developed a little bit of a rapport." Corbin continued, "we're on that level where I can straight shoot him.

"If I walk in there, I can go, 'this is terrible - let's do this better' and he'll go, 'oh, no, no, that's terrible - we're doing it this way.' We kind of [play] tug of war with each other a little bit, so it's good.

"But he [has] put a vote of confidence in me and he [has] pulled me into his office a couple of times, and been like, 'this, this, this,' 'this needs to get better,' 'you're doing great at this,' 'you're not as great as you think you are'.

"He's a good guy to check your ego and I had that talk a while ago and he said, 'hey, I think you're really reaching for that brass ring. I think you can be something special, but you're not as good as you think you are.'

"So you step back and look at yourself in the mirror and go, 'okay, how can I get better?'"

"The other day, he got me good. I was just standing by 'Gorilla' [position] and looking at myself in the mirror or something and he bodychecked me. I about went into the mirror and I turned around ready to swing at somebody.

"I was like, 'who just shoved me?' and it was Vince and he's just belly-laughing, but I can't go do anything? What am I going to do? He just shoved me! Or he'll sneak up behind you and smack you across the back really hard.

"It startles you and you're instantly angry, like, 'argh! If you weren't Vince McMahon…'"

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES

"Corbin recalled, "it was so funny because then later, he was stopped texting on his phone or whatever and I just snuck up behind him and whispered in his ear, 'I could have got you back right there.'

"And he just belly-laughed… but yeah, you've got to give it back to him a little bit."

