With their epic showdown now less than one month away, both Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor have continued to give fans just a glimpse of how they’re preparing for the task at hand.

Fight fans have been pleasantly surprised at what Money has been showing on his social media accounts, as he’s still in incredible shape and looks like he hasn’t missed a beat, despite retiring from the sport back in 2015 when he eased past Andre Berto.

TRAINING FOOTAGE

The Irishman, on the other hand, hasn’t drawn the same sort of praise for the footage he has provided.

Fans have been quick to criticise the Notorious for his work on the bag in recent weeks, but he hit the headlines for all of the wrong reasons when his sparring session with Chris van Heerden went viral.

The clip showed that he was way out of his depth, especially when you compare him to somebody like the 49-0 American who is on a different level.

Although, perhaps that’s what the UFC’s lightweight champion wants the world to see ahead of August.

McGregor was back at it this week with his social media antics, providing fans with another insight into his training and this time, it was all revolving around his cardio.

I AM BOXING

Titled ‘I Am Boxing,’ McGregor showed off part of his intense cardio workout where he’s surrounded by some hi-tech equipment, and made a brilliant pop culture reference to suggest he’s portraying the villain heading into the bout.

Alongside the video, McGregor took to Twitter to post: “If he dies. He dies.”

Boxing fans will know that the Dubliner is referring to Dolph Lundgren’s portrayal of Ivan Drago from Rocky IV; a famous quote he used during the film.

McGregor seems to be drawing comparison to the character, as he too was utilising hi-tech and revolutionary equipment which was well ahead of its time, while McGregor wastes no opportunity to talk up his McGregor Fast programme on social media.

McGregor is at his best when he’s playing the bad guy, and it sounds like he’ll be showing no mercy in Las Vegas when they meet, and we’ll finally get a glimpse of that next week when their four-city world tour kicks off, including a stop in London on July 14.

It sounds like McGregor is happy to play the dangerous Drago in this fight, giving Mayweather the role of Rocky Balboa which is new for him too.

Then again, Drago didn’t win that one.

