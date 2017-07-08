Having claimed their second NBA championship in three years with a relatively simple 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, it has been a fantastic offseason for the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry was signed to the biggest contract in league history, Kevin Durant re-signed on a cut-price two-year, $53 million deal, sacrificing $10 million so the team could agree deals with vital rotation players Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala.

David West and Zaza Pachulia have also signed on for a further year while the sharpshooting duo of Omri Casspi and Nick Young were added in free agency.

The Dubs were already considered one of the most lethal shooting teams, but adding Young, a player who shot over 40% for the L.A. Lakers last season, and Casspi, who is capable of knocking down shots from distance, has made them even better.

Having sacrificed $10m to keep the Warriors' current roster together, Durant appeared delighted to see the Dubs add another veteran to their already league-best roster.

The 2017 Finals MVP took to Twitter to welcome his newest teammate, but couldn't help poke fun at the former Laker, posting the photo of Young's premature celebration of a three-point shot.

PASS

During his opening press conference as a Warrior, Young was asked about KD's post and the 32-year-old insisted the small forward only got a pass because of his recent championship. Watch the video below.

Young, who spent four years with the Lakers, was in high spirits. Who wouldn't be after joining the Warriors? And laughed off the jibe from his new superstar teammate.

NEW TEAM

Swaggy P's one-year, $5.2m contract came as a surprise to fans around the NBA. Although, it shouldn't have, given the Warriors' current position in the league and the pictures of Draymond Green and Young celebrating on the 4th July weekend.

Like many veterans - West and Pachulia, we're looking at you - the former Wizards player sees a chance to claim a championship ring while also playing in one of the best atmospheres the league has to offer.

Having scored 13.2 points per night on 43% shooting from the field during his 25.9 minutes in 60 games last season, the swingman can certainly bring something to the rotation. He adds more shooting off the bench, but his improved defence at Staples Center in the 2016-17 campaign could be what enticed the Dubs.

Young explained his time with Green helped decide on Golden State. It's now up to the former USC star to help the Warriors make it three chips in four.