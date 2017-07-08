GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gary Neville.

Gary Neville absolutely destroys The Sun for their coverage of his Romelu Lukaku quotes

Football News
24/7

The Romelu Lukaku transfer saga has dominated the headlines for the past week or so, but it seems now he is finally on the verge of a move to Manchester United in a deal worth around £75 million.

Whenever a big deal is completed, there are bound to be those that don't believe the player is worth the big fee.

In fact, who was the last player to warrant their monster fee? You could argue Cristiano Ronaldo has been worth every penny for Real Madrid at £80 million. That's quite incredible in itself.

But, is Lukaku worth such a huge sum of money? The Red Devils needed to replace the outgoing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and seemingly Everton-bound Wayne Rooney, so a big splash in the market was inevitable.

Plus, Lukaku, still only 24-years-old, has scored 85 Premier League goals already in his short career. Surely that's enough evidence that in this day and age, he could be worth the risk.

United legend Gary Neville had a more conservative take on the matter when asked by a fan on Twitter for his opinion.

Neville posted: "He's incredibly talented and I've seen him destroy defences but personally I've never been his biggest fan. However, he will score goals."

The former full-back turned Sky Sports pundit then answered another fan's query about his comments, saying: "He went missing in too many matches I saw, but with a better team + players around him he has an improved chance to deliver in big matches."

As you can see from the comments, while Neville didn't give a ringing endorsement of Lukaku, he gave him plenty of praise too. Besides, the big Belgian is far from the finished article, Neville's insights were valid, not criticisms.

The Sun newspaper, however, did not see it that way.

After publishing a story with a headline that stated Neville was "not happy" with the Lukaku deal, the former Valencia boss fired back with this dig:

Neville had every right to say something about that. While only time will tell if Lukaku is a qualified success and justifies the fee, nobody will be watching closer than Neville.

