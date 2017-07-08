GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Mario Balotelli scores brilliant free-kick for Nice during pre-season match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mario Balotelli looked like a man reborn for Nice last season.

Seventeen goals across all competitions represented a decent return for the Italian after he joined the Ligue 1 side from Liverpool for free 12 months ago.

His return to the Premier League in 2014 was not a happy one as the former Manchester City striker scored just once in the Premier League for the Reds - hence the decision to move to France.

Article continues below

But Balotelli has certainly looked back to somewhere close to his best since linking up with Lucien Favre in Nice.

His performances were so impressive he had even been linked with moving to some big clubs - including Borussia Dortmund and Marseille - at the end of the campaign.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Nevertheless, Balotelli opted to stay at Nice and lead their charge in the Champions League.

And if his first showing during pre-season is anything to go by, it looks like he is ready to pick up exactly where he left off last term.

As teams around Europe start stepping up their preparations for the new season, Nice recently took on Swiss side Servette - picking up a relatively comfortable 3-1 win.

FBL-EUR-C3-NICE-KRASNODAR

Balotelli opened the scoring with a sweetly struck free-kick from just over 20 yards out.

As you can see by the video below, Balotelli's curling effort left the keeper completely stranded.

The Nice star came close to adding a second later on when he hit the bar with a long-range effort after a flare let off by a fan had made it difficult for the keeper to see.

Balotelli's potential ability has never been in question but it seems that at Nice the stage is set for him to finally achieve it.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Ligue 1
Mario Balotelli
Italy Football
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Sergio Ramos’ powerful tweet after Bradley Lowery’s passing has gone viral

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again