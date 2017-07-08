It looks like a reunion for The Shield couldn't be too far away from happening.

The stable debuted back in November of 2012, as NXT stars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose interrupted the Survivor Series WWE Championship match in which then-champion CM Punk was defending his title against John Cena and Ryback. The trio power-bombed Ryback through an announce table and allowed Punk to pin Cena to successfully retain the belt.

Moving forward, The Shield attacked various Superstars on WWE TV including Ric Flair, Brodus Clay, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Sin Cara, Tommy Dreamer, Mick Foley, and many more. The three men then went on a long undefeated streak in Six Man Tag Team action.

That all came to an end when The Shield was defeated by John Cena, Kane, and Daniel Bryan on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Despite the minor setback, the three went on to accomplish great things inside the ring, as they all at one point held a WWE title.

Ambrose captured the United States Championship when he defeated Kofi Kingston at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) in 2013. Later that night, Reigns and Rollins won the WWE Tag Team Championships from Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan).

Reigns and Rollins lost their Tag Team Titles a few months later on an episode of Monday Night RAW against Cody Rhodes and Goldust after The Big Show interfered in their match. Ambrose later lost his United States Championship in a 20-man Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW against Sheamus.

The three began to feud with The Authority and Evolution. They put on a couple of great Six Man Tag Team matches at the Extreme Rules and Payback PPVs. The following night on Monday Night RAW, after The Shield's victory over Evolution at Payback, Rollins betrayed his Shield brethren by nailing Reigns and Ambrose in the back with a steel chair, in favor of joining The Authority.

Since their disbandment, all three men have had their respective World Title reigns and have gone on to be extremely successfully singles talents. During a recent MSG live show, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were celebrating together inside the ring. "The Architect" then got on the mic and teased the possibility of a Shield reunion very soon (quotes via NoDQ.com):

"Bad news is, Ambrose can't come out because he's probably 15 beers in by now. Good news is...we hear you."

What are your thoughts on Rollins comments regarding a possible Shield reunion? Could it be on the horizon? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

