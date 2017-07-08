Liverpool ready to sell Philippe Coutinho to PSG under two conditions

One player who was at the centre of all transfer rumours some months ago was Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, with speculation indicating that the Brazilian was Barcelona bound this summer.

However, the Catalan side seems to have cooled their interest in the playmaker, and all talk of his departure is now almost non-existent with some other major names rightfully hitting the headlines.

INTEREST

The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are currently in the limelight, and as each day passes, Jurgen Klopp is bound to be a happy man as the clock continues to tick down and Coutinho remains a Liverpool player as they press for a serious title challenge in the upcoming campaign following the big-money arrival of Mohamed Salah.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, that could all be about to change if a report from L’Equipe is to be believed.

The source is claiming that Coutinho could still end up leaving Merseyside this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain the likely destination.

Article continues below

There could still be some hope, though, as the French publication is suggesting that the Brazilian is currently their back-up option, with Unai Emery’s side focusing solely on luring AS Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe to the French capital, despite strong links to both Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The Ligue 1 champions have shown great restraint so far, with offers of over €100 million already being rejected by the club but PSG are determined to get their man ahead of their European rivals.

While they haven’t submitted a formal offer, it’s been claimed that the Parc des Princes side could offer him not only regular playing time – something Zinedine Zidane’s side couldn’t guarantee – along with a deal worth £10.5 million-per-year.

CONDITIONS

However, should that fall through then PSG will turn their focus to Coutinho, and although the Reds would hate to lose a player of his quality when they have title ambitions of their own, they have two conditions that must be met if they are to part ways with him.

The first is the fee.

Liverpool are under no pressure to sell, and with the French side having such heavy financial backing, they must pay at least £79.6 million for the midfielder – and they clearly have the money considering they’d have to spend big to land Mbappe.

The second is more difficult, though, as Liverpool will only let the 25-year-old make an exit if they are able to sign a replacement.

While it could be an impossible task to replace somebody as influential as him, the sort of money they could bring in could perhaps be used to land another top target, such as Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Will Paris Saint-Germain succeed in signing Philippe Coutinho? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms