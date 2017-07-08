Finn Balor says "The Demon King" will return

Finn Balor is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster today.

Balor got his start in the business in 2000 when he began working for the National Wrestling Alliance. After seven years there, Balor departed for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) where his career would skyrocket and he would become one of the biggest fan favorites in the professional wrestling world. His career, like many others, really began to take off when he aligned himself with The Bullet Club in 2013.

After spending eight years working in Japan, Balor decided to sign on with the WWE into its developmental program at NXT. It was there that Balor caught the eyes of many in the WWE Universe, putting on spectacular matches against the likes of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Article continues below

Balor won the NXT Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in 2015 alongside Samoa Joe. He was called up to the main roster last year via the WWE Draft as the fifth overall pick.

On his first night on Monday Night RAW, Balor won a Fatal Four Way match against Rusev, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens that would advance him to the main event against Roman Reigns for a shot at becoming the No. 1-contender for the inaugural Universal Championship.

Article continues below

Balor went on to defeat Reigns in the main event of RAW and punched his ticket to SummerSlam, where he'd meet Seth Rollins in the main event to crown the first ever Universal Champion. It was there that we saw the debut of Balor's "Demon King" alter ego, where he successfully defeated "The Architect" en-route to becoming the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

Unfortunately for Balor, he suffered a nasty shoulder injury during the bout and was forced to vacate the title and get surgery that would sideline him for a lengthy period of time. He made his in-ring return this past April and is currently feuding with Elias Samson.

Recently, Balor did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about his time in WWE. During the interview Balor was asked about his "Demon King" persona and if we'd ever see it back on WWE TV again. Here's what he had to say (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"The 'Demon King' will be back, eventually, but for the moment that hasn't really been required and I'm very happy just walking out there, pop my collar, and have [some] fun.

"I'm sure there will be a situation in time - maybe in the near future - that the 'Demon King' will need to be drawn upon, but right now, I'm cool."

What are your thoughts on Balor claiming "The Demon King" gimmick will be back? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms