Football

.

Jermain Defoe posts amazing tribute to Bradley Lowery on Twitter

Football News
24/7

The way Bradley Lowery brought the world of football together was something extraordinary.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan touched all of our hearts over the last nine months or so as he became a beloved public figure during his battle with a rare form of cancer.

It was a battle that Bradley sadly lost on Friday and many of football's key figures have paid a fitting tribute to him over the last 24 hours.

Bradley's story was so powerful even stars from outside the Premier League have been paying their respects on social media.

A tweet from Sergio Ramos has been amongst those to go viral and it is just further evidence on the effect Bradley has had on everyone.

Ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe became extremely close to Bradley after making several appearances as a mascot at the Stadium of Light.

Defoe frequently visited his biggest fan in hospital as the pair developed a special bond.

Having time to reflect on the tragic news, the 34-year-old posted a heart-breaking statement on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Sunderland v Everton - Premier League

“Goodbye my friend gonna miss u lots," he wrote.

"I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with u and for that I'm so grateful.

“I'll never ever forget the way you looked at me for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes. Really finding it hard to express what u mean to me.

“The way u say my name, ur little smiles when the cameras come out like a superstar and the love I felt when I was with u.

“Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

Very well said Jermain.

Topics:
England Football
Football
Jermain Defoe

