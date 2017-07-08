GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Real Madrid offer Chelsea two big stars in stunning £133m deal

With Romelu Lukaku seemingly set to join Manchester United for a staggering £75 million, the rest of the transfer market has been given the shakeup that they needed.

Chelsea thought they were the frontrunners in the race for Lukaku with boss Antonio Conte even going as far as to tell current leading striker Diego Costa that he was no longer needed at the club.

So, who do they turn to now that Lukaku is set for Old Trafford?

The Premier League champions need to strengthen their ranks to cope with the extra demands of Champions League football next term and it seems as though Conte is intent on freshening up his ranks regardless.

Everyone had assumed that Lukaku wanted to return to his former club and take care of some unfinished business and in the case of Alvaro Morata, everyone assumed that Jose Mourinho was desperate to bring his former Real Madrid prodigy to United.

Neither of those notions have proved true, but it appears as though Real Madrid are offering Chelsea the chance to boost their ranks with two of their once prized assets.

According to The Sun, Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to do a £133 million deal with Chelsea for the service of Morata and another United target, James Rodriguez.

Multiple reports have suggested that Conte is frustrated with the way Chelsea have handled their business so far this summer and German defender Antonio Rudiger appears to be the only 'big' name the club have managed to lure thus far.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The Italian was said to be considering leaving his post if the club did not buck up their ideas on the transfer front and missing out on Lukaku won't have softened his stance one little bit.

However, capturing two fully-fledged stars in Morata and Rodriguez would certainly improve the Blues' squad and the former, still only 24, would be an excellent replacement for the volatile Costa.

Morata scored 20 goals last season in a second fiddle role, but Rodriguez found his opportunities significantly decreased as the season wore on.

Can both men find a new lease of life in London with the Premier League champions?

