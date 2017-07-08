Official online NBA destination in the UK

Despite Lonzo Ball having a thoroughly underwhelming start to his L.A. Lakers career, there was still plenty for fans to get excited about in Las Vegas. 

The famous Purple and Gold may have lost their opening game to the L.A. Clippers in overtime, but the performance of Brandon Ingram would have delighted those in attendance and watching at home.  

It's fair to say the sophomore struggled at times to adapt to the rigours of the NBA during his rookie campaign.  

9.4 points on 40.2% shooting from the field and four rebounds during his 28.8 minutes per night in 79 games are hardly the stats of a future All-Star, but there were enough signs in the second half of the season to suggest Ingram could be the stud LA needs.

President of basketball operations Magic Johnson and executive Rob Pelinka are all in on the 19-year-old who has been working hard to improve his physique throughout the summer. He, alongside Ball, is considered one of the only untouchable players in the organisation.

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

GROWTH

Ingram certainly showed signs of improvement in his first Summer League game of 2017, ending the game as LA's top scorer. His 26 points came on 9-17 from the field, while he also added three steals and two blocks. 

Lakers fans across the world will be keen to see his form develop throughout the tournament in Vegas and into the 2017-18 NBA season. But there would've been a heart-in-mouth moment as the small forward hit the deck after missing a potential game-winner against the Clippers. 

INTERVENTION

Having been on fire throughout, Ingram was keen to take the final shot with the score tied at 87-87. He was fed off the inbound pass by Ball, but was heavily guarded and could only hit the rim with his jump shot. 

Having missed the jump shot, Ingram went down with what appeared to cramp. With the game going to an extra two minutes of overtime, the teenager was keen to rejoin the action, but Johnson was quick to shut him down from the sideline. 

As the franchise looks to take another step in the right direction after a small improvement under Luke Walton last season, they will need Ingram ready for the first game of the new campaign. While Summer League is a great experience, having Ingram pick up an injury is the last thing the team needs. 

Ingram will be back in action for the Lakers when they take on the Celtics in the first ever sold out Summer League game. 

