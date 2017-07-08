Wimbledon is an event that has a number of strict guidelines, and it is paramount that both the players and fans stick to these rules.

But on Saturday afternoon, one of these rules were broken by none other than world number one and home favourite, Andy Murray.

The middle Saturday is renowned for welcoming the best that British sport has to offer, and this year was no different as a number of big names took their place in the Royal Box.

Article continues below

Included in the names that attended the All England Club on Saturday included cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny, women's hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and a host of Britain's finest Olympians.

Sue Barker also introduced Andy Murray to the Royal Box, and he was greeted with delight as the crowd reserved their biggest cheer of the day for the Briton as he made his way to the Royal Box in a surprise appearance.

Article continues below

But unlike his compatriots who were dressed for the occasion, Murray wore a tracksuit; which does not comply with the strict dress code in place for the Royal Box.

However, according to The Mirror, the two-time Wimbledon champion had been given special dispensation to break the rules, as he had been practising in the morning and had to dash over from the practice courts just to be part of the ceremony.

Murray had been practising on Saturday morning as he prepares for his fourth round clash against Benoit Paire on Monday.

Yesterday, he came through his toughest match of this year's tournament so far, beating Fabio Fognini in four sets on centre court.

After being hindered by a hip problem going into the 2017's third Grand Slam, Murray's strong displays so far have quelled any concerns over his fitness and he looks a genuine contender to retain his Wimbledon crown.

But to do so he will most likely have to beat two of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic; all of which have looked in imperious form in their opening round matches at the All England Club.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms