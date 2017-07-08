The tension between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel has continued to rise following the Briton's refusal to shake his rival's hand during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the pair collided when the safety car was out during the Azerbaijani Grand Prix in Baku.

While waiting for the re-start under the safety car, the German collided with the back of Hamilton's Mercedes.

Frustration seemed to get the better of Vettel, and he drove alongside Hamilton and made a number of angry gestures towards him, before deliberately bumping his Ferrari into the Mercedes.

For his actions, the German received a 10-second stop-and-go penalty in Baku but has escaped any further punishment.

Although Hamilton has since accepted Vettel's apology following the incident, it looks as if their relationship has been damaged irreparably.

When prompted to shake the hand of his rival by a Sky Sports presenter, Hamilton seemed reluctant to fulfill that request, before responding "I've already shaken his hand!" - see the video below.

Despite the F1 Drivers' Championship looking like a two-horse-race between Vettel and Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas will start the Austrian Grand Prix in pole position after qualifying fastest on Saturday.

Alongside him on the front grid is Vettel, while Hamilton starts in a lowly 8th after being demoted five places for changing his gearbox.

Going into Sunday's race, Vettel is currently leading the F1 Drivers' Championship having accumulated 153 points from the opening eight races.

With 12 races remaining, he has a 14 point lead over his bitter rival, and is odds-on to extend that advantage given his superior starting position going into Sunday's race.

With two great champions in Lewis Hamilton and Sebastien Vettel clashing both on and off the racetrack, the race to be crowned the best driver in Formula 1 for 2017 seems to be brewing quite nicely.

