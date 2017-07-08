GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

.

Lewis Hamilton refuses to shake hands with Sebastian Vettel at the Austrian GP

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The tension between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel has continued to rise following the Briton's refusal to shake his rival's hand during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the pair collided when the safety car was out during the Azerbaijani Grand Prix in Baku.

While waiting for the re-start under the safety car, the German collided with the back of Hamilton's Mercedes.

Article continues below

Frustration seemed to get the better of Vettel, and he drove alongside Hamilton and made a number of angry gestures towards him, before deliberately bumping his Ferrari into the Mercedes.

For his actions, the German received a 10-second stop-and-go penalty in Baku but has escaped any further punishment.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Although Hamilton has since accepted Vettel's apology following the incident, it looks as if their relationship has been damaged irreparably.

When prompted to shake the hand of his rival by a Sky Sports presenter, Hamilton seemed reluctant to fulfill that request, before responding "I've already shaken his hand!" - see the video below.

Despite the F1 Drivers' Championship looking like a two-horse-race between Vettel and Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas will start the Austrian Grand Prix in pole position after qualifying fastest on Saturday.

Alongside him on the front grid is Vettel, while Hamilton starts in a lowly 8th after being demoted five places for changing his gearbox.

Going into Sunday's race, Vettel is currently leading the F1 Drivers' Championship having accumulated 153 points from the opening eight races.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Qualifying

With 12 races remaining, he has a 14 point lead over his bitter rival, and is odds-on to extend that advantage given his superior starting position going into Sunday's race.

With two great champions in Lewis Hamilton and Sebastien Vettel clashing both on and off the racetrack, the race to be crowned the best driver in Formula 1 for 2017 seems to be brewing quite nicely.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Arsenal agree £90k-per-week terms with potential third summer signing [Sun]

Arsenal agree £90k-per-week terms with potential third summer signing [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again