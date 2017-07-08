GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dier.

Tottenham Hotspur's response to Manchester United's interest in Eric Dier

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In what proved to be a relatively quiet start to Manchester United’s summer transfer business, Jose Mourinho’s side could soon be turning their attention to a third potential arrival.

Fans were hoping that United would make some serious waves in the transfer window, following the addition of Victor Lindelof from Benfica, and you can’t really blame them for getting their hopes up when the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata had been linked with a move.

TRANSFER BUSINESS

However, both of those moves failed to materialise and for weeks, the Old Trafford faithful were simply waiting to see who the club would bring in next – and they’ve agreed a £75 million deal to bring in Romelu Lukaku from Everton, hijacking Chelsea’s move for the Belgian forward.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Once that is in the books, it’s thought that the Portuguese boss will turn to strengthening the midfield and although Nemanja Matic was linked with a move, as well as AS Monaco’s Fabinho, it was revealed that he’d turn to his top target in Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

Mourinho identified defensive midfield as an area his side drastically needs to improve on next season, while an addition would also allow Paul Pogba more freedom and more opportunities to excel.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

The real reason one SmackDown Live star has been off TV

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Dier was revealed to be on the infamous shortlist Mourinho had handed to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward earlier this year, and it was thought that an offer of around £50 million would be enough to make Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sit up and listen.

UNITED INTEREST

However, according to a new report from The Independent, the north London side won’t be entertaining any offers for the England international this summer, stating that he isn’t for sale at any price.

Levy is known to play hardball when it comes to departing with top players from the club, as we’ve seen with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in recent years, but it seems as if he won’t be parting ways with Dier at any price this summer.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

They’re in the Champions League, they’ll want to have another real go at finally capturing their inaugural Premier League title while manager Mauricio Pochettino has put together a young side ready to compete for top honours.

They don't need to sell.

The same source adds that although Antonio Conte isn’t happy with Lukaku choosing United over a return to Chelsea, the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco could still pave the way for Matic to link up with Mourinho again, while Fabinho also remains an option if he fails to land his other targets.

What do you make of Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on Eric Dier leaving the club? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Man Utd in 'deep talks' to sign £61m-rated Wayne Rooney replacement [Independent]

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Watch: Lukaku tells Pogba he's signed for Man Utd - Pogba's reaction is brilliant

Arsenal agree £90k-per-week terms with potential third summer signing [Sun]

Arsenal agree £90k-per-week terms with potential third summer signing [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again