In what proved to be a relatively quiet start to Manchester United’s summer transfer business, Jose Mourinho’s side could soon be turning their attention to a third potential arrival.

Fans were hoping that United would make some serious waves in the transfer window, following the addition of Victor Lindelof from Benfica, and you can’t really blame them for getting their hopes up when the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata had been linked with a move.

TRANSFER BUSINESS

However, both of those moves failed to materialise and for weeks, the Old Trafford faithful were simply waiting to see who the club would bring in next – and they’ve agreed a £75 million deal to bring in Romelu Lukaku from Everton, hijacking Chelsea’s move for the Belgian forward.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Once that is in the books, it’s thought that the Portuguese boss will turn to strengthening the midfield and although Nemanja Matic was linked with a move, as well as AS Monaco’s Fabinho, it was revealed that he’d turn to his top target in Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

Mourinho identified defensive midfield as an area his side drastically needs to improve on next season, while an addition would also allow Paul Pogba more freedom and more opportunities to excel.

Article continues below

Dier was revealed to be on the infamous shortlist Mourinho had handed to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward earlier this year, and it was thought that an offer of around £50 million would be enough to make Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sit up and listen.

UNITED INTEREST

However, according to a new report from The Independent, the north London side won’t be entertaining any offers for the England international this summer, stating that he isn’t for sale at any price.

Levy is known to play hardball when it comes to departing with top players from the club, as we’ve seen with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in recent years, but it seems as if he won’t be parting ways with Dier at any price this summer.

They’re in the Champions League, they’ll want to have another real go at finally capturing their inaugural Premier League title while manager Mauricio Pochettino has put together a young side ready to compete for top honours.

They don't need to sell.

The same source adds that although Antonio Conte isn’t happy with Lukaku choosing United over a return to Chelsea, the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco could still pave the way for Matic to link up with Mourinho again, while Fabinho also remains an option if he fails to land his other targets.

What do you make of Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on Eric Dier leaving the club? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms