Braun Strowman on his ridiculous strength

Braun Strowman is one of the most physically imposing figures in the WWE today.

Strowman signed with the WWE back in 2013 and spent two years training for his in-ring debut on the main roster. He debuted as a member of The Wyatt Family in 2015 alongside Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Eric Rowan. He helped The Wyatt Family tear through their opposition before being moved as a singles competitor to Monday Night RAW.

He went on an undefeated streak for nearly a year before running into Roman Reigns at the Fastlane pay-per-view (PPV).

Article continues below

He is currently embroiled in a feud with "The Guy" and is set to take him on at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV tomorrow night (Sun. July 9, 2017) in an Ambulance match. Strowman recently did an interview with Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming bout and talked on a variety of topics.

Strowman was asked about his ridiculous strength that the WWE Universe is witness to on a weekly basis, and "The Monster Among Men" responded by saying he has always been 'weird' strong his entire life (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"My whole life I've been weird strong. When it comes to weights in the weight room, I had to train and to learn how to get stronger that way, but if you take me out into the field, I could pick up a 500-pound hay bale and carry it around."

Given his strength, Strowman often times has to hold back inside the ring so he doesn't injure his fellow Superstars. The former Wyatt Family member takes pride in the fact that he has taken good care of those he has shared the ring with thus far:

"In sports entertainment, we try as much as we can not to actually kill each other. I think I've come close a few times. ...I work really, really hard to make everything I do as believable as can be. I take pride in the fact that I've never injured anyone."

As for his match with Reigns, Strowman is looking forward to going to war with the former Shield member and said he can hit Reigns in the head with whatever he gets his hands on:

"It's going to be a war. Roman Reigns continues to bring the fight to me, and I continue to knock him down. He's a tough son of a b----. But I'm The Monster Among Men, the mountain among us.

"You run into Braun Strowman, you end up on your ass. Anything I can get my hands on, anything that's not bolted down, I'm going to use as a weapon. Keep your eyes open. There's no telling what I'm going to pick up and smash Roman over the head with."

What are your thoughts on Strowman being one of the most ridiculously strong men on the WWE roster? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms