Football

Alexis Sanchez.

Bookmakers drastically slash odds on Alexis Sanchez's next club

Football News
Romelu Lukaku may be moving to Manchester United, but the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga is far from over.

The Arsenal man only has 12 months left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium and coming off the back of a career-high season where he reached double figures in both goals and assists, his stock has never been higher.

At 28-years-old, the former Barcelona man has a decision to make. Does he tie himself down in the red half of north London for the prime years of his career, or will he try and move to a club with a good chance of winning the Champions League.

It emerged on Friday via the Independent that Arsenal will not succumb to the pressure and sell Sanchez this summer. They are prepared to let the Chilean enter the final year of his contract and attempt to tie him down as the season goes on.

Of course, they could lose him for free next season, but that is the risk boss Arsene Wenger appears willing to take.

Sanchez's boss at Barcelona is Pep Guardiola and according to the bookies, a reunion with his former boss in the north of England is firmly on.

According to Labrokes, Sanchez is 4/7 to make the move to the Etihad Stadium while the next most likely option is Bayern Munich at 6/1.

Do the bookies know something we don't? Or are they working off the reports that Sanchez may force a move to City?

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

For what it's worth, Wenger said last month that the club would not sell Sanchez and he believes his superstar will honour his deal.

"This summer, first of all they will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contract."

"I believe, at the moment, we're not on that front. We're focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

"When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract. I would say 'why should they not give their best?'

"The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact. If you're a winner, you want to win the game you're playing."

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Bayern Munich
Transfer News
Football
Alexis Sanchez

