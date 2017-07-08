Barcelona can’t seem to catch a break in the transfer window so far, having only brought in Gerard Deulofeu from Everton as he makes his return to Camp Nou.

The Catalan side has, so far, put all of its focus on attempting to lure Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, but it looks highly unlikely that the French side is willing to do any business as that saga has turned ugly with the Italian’s agent now also involved.

BELLERIN PURSUIT

However, the other big-name Ernesto Valverde’s side have been chasing is Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, another player who has shown an interest in returning to the club.

Barca have struggled to find anyone to nail down a position on the right since Dani Alves departed for Juventus, and felt that the Spaniard could be the one to fill that void.

While the Blaugrana are expected to quietly continue their pursuit of Bellerin, his current club has already made it clear that he won’t be sold under any circumstances, and this has resulted in Barca drawing up a list of alternatives serving as a ‘plan b.’

According to Marca, Barca are looking at four alternatives from Italy, Portugal and Spain, so they have all areas covered as they look determined to fix the problem on the right side.

ALTERNATIVES

One of the suitable candidates they believe can fill the void is AS Monaco’s Djibril Sidibe, as he’s someone who is already being identified as a potential target.

If they secure his services, it could be the latest in the many big departures from the Ligue 1 champions, with Bernardo Silva having already joined Manchester City, Tiemoue Bakayoko edges closer to a move to Chelsea while Benjamin Mendy is reportedly still a target for Manchester City.

The Portuguese champions are also ready to do business with Barca, as Nelson Semedo is another the Spanish side are showing a solid interest in.

The source has added that Benfica are happy to sell this summer, after already seeing Victor Lindelof leave for Manchester United, but are expecting to receive a respectable fee following two impressive seasons at the club.

Staying in Spain, it’s thought that Valencia’s Joao Cancelo could prove to be a more affordable option, after Barca made several enquiries for the right-back in the past, while Real Sociedad’s Alvaro Odriozola is another one they could sign a lot cheaper than other targets.

While they are the four names they’re currently looking at, Marca added that they could still make an effort to lure Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich away from the Allianz Arena.

