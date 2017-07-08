Josh Barnett on how Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) commentator, professional wrestler, and UFC heavyweight competitor Josh Barnett has the recipe for Conor McGregor's victory over Floyd Mayweather.

Barnett is currently serving a suspension from UFC competition after violating the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) anti-doping policy. He has been filling the time by doing a ton of commentary work for NJPW. He recently took part in a conference call to promote last week's NJPW G1 specials from Long Beach, California. Barnett was asked a variety of question from both the MMA and professional wrestling worlds.

One question in particular that stood out was Barnett's opinion on the boxing bout between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Many are not giving McGregor much of a chance against Mayweather, seeing as he has never competed in a professional boxing fight in his entire career and will be making his debut against, arguably, the greatest of all time.

As for how Barnett thinks McGregor can win the fight, it's simple - the Irishman needs to knock "Money" out (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Yes, I do," Barnett said. "Are you ready? Punching him in the face and knocking him out. Yeah, I think that if Conor McGregor punches Floyd Mayweather in the face and knocks him out, he will win. I really do."

Barnett then commented on how mixed martial arts (MMA) promotions, such as Bellator MMA, have begun to incorporate a lot of professional wrestling production styles into their shows:

"Well not specific to MMA but I think that wrestling should, in general, get more back to its roots of being treated like a serious sport," said Barnett. "I think that by doing so you make it a lot easier for heels to be heels, I mean the rules should always be enforced I believe.

"So if you put your hands on a ref, you should DQ'd. People should be counted out at times. If you don't break a hold at four, you're done."

"I feel like a lot of rules of pro wrestling need to be upheld a lot more with a much stricter sense because then when you break them, it makes the moments more meaningful," he continued.

"And also I understand that wrestling is exposed but if you treat it like it's exposed the whole time, then you're basically just making people think that they're watching fake wrestling. And it's just like if you went to a movie and they just blatantly were telling you how much it's all special effects and not real the whole time, it'd just ruin the whole experience.

"I think wrestling needs to take some cues from that concept and start dialing back the choreography and the abuse of the fact that people know that it's worked."

"And start getting back to treating it like it's real because it's really about intent and emotion," explained Barnett.

"And when you take away the sincerity of a real match then now you're just trying to often grasp at straws to get people to clap at something and you become botville instead of a professional wrestler."

