When Antonio Conte lifted the Premier League trophy some months ago, he would have never guessed that he’d be in the current transfer mess he’s in today.

As expected, The Blues have been linked with some massive names as they look to add star quality to the title-winning side, while reinforcements will also be needed as they find themselves back in the Champions League again.

FAILED TRANSFERS

However, it got off to a terrible start with the text message saga, where it was revealed that Conte had told Diego Costa he was no longer in his plans and the fall-out would see him possibly return to Atletico Madrid.

It was thought that Everton’s Romelu Lukaku would be the man to replace the Spanish international, but the Italian would have been fuming when he found out that Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side hijacked the deal right from under his nose.

You can’t blame him for being frustrated, though, as they’ve been linked with several impressive names yet they’ve only managed to secure the signing of Willy Cabellero following his release from Manchester City.

Now, RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has revealed on his Twitter account that out of everything that has been going on in regards to the Stamford Bridge side’s transfer business, Conte is angry with the club over two moves that have failed to materialise.

ANGER

Understandably, the first is Lukaku as it was thought that his heart was set on making a return to Chelsea and this time, he’d be given more of a chance to impress this time around.

With Lukaku choosing to link up with Mourinho once more, this has left Conte and the Chelsea supporters furious at who they could have leading the line next season.

If Costa does make an exit this summer, then Michy Batshuayi would be their number one option, while it’s been speculated that he could turn to Swansea’s Fernando Llorente, even if they’re linked with Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti.

The second is another that seems to have been dragging on for quite some time, as the west London side have failed to make any progress on bringing in Alex Sandro from Juventus.

It was well-documented that Conte would go back to his former club to sign the Brazilian, as well as looking at Leonardo Bonucci before turning his focus to Antonio Rudiger.

Conte is apparently frustrated because the club has the money to go ahead with the deal, and they’ve also agreed on personal terms but the Champions League finalists seem determined to keep hold of Sandro despite receiving a mega-money offer.

